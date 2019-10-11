Silent Hill: Escape Announced by Konami

Silent Hill is back, but not in the way you may remember it. Today, Konami announced its expanding its array of video slot cabinets, which includes a new video slot cabinet for Silent Hill. That’s right, Konami hasn’t forgotten about Silent Hill, but it also still has no plans to give the people what they want: a new Silent Hill video game. Rather, Silent Hill is the latest victim of Konami’s casino business. And unfortunately, that’s all Konami announced today regarding Silent Hill, which looks like it may never be properly revived as a proper video game. That said, according to Konami, this is just a taste of the great things coming from the Japanese company.

“This cabinet is a striking combination of sleek entertainment, premium packaging, and player comfort, backed by a rich library of original titles,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming. “Everything, including its shape, screens, betting surface, and available merchandising, has been engineered to maximize both player experience and operational results. This latest cabinet is a first glimpse at great things to come from Konami.”

As you may know, Konami filed a new trademark for Silent Hill back in August, giving fans hope that the company was finally doing something with the video game series, but, alas, it wasn’t. Suffice to say, fans were quite disappointed when this news first broke.

At this rate, it’s hard to imagine Konami doing anything, video game-wise, with Silent Hill. And after the whole P.T. fiasco that saw Kojima and Guillermo del Toro’s Silent Hill game cancelled, it’s probably for the best. It pains me to say that, but the only thing worse than no more Silent Hill is a bad Silent Hill.

