Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Writer Is Pitching a Follow-Up

In 2009, Konami released Silent Hill: Shattered Memories on the Nintendo Wii. The game was a retelling of the original Silent Hill, with an all-new story written by Sam Barlow. Since then, Barlow has gone on to work on other projects, including Her Story, and Telling Lies, and he is currently in the process of pitching a follow-up to Shattered Memories. It should be noted that Barlow has since clarified that this would not be a project for Konami, and would instead be something else, perhaps in the style of a spiritual successor. The Tweet from Barlow can be found embedded below.

TFW an interviewer asks what you'd do to make a Shattered Memories follow-up today but you can't tell them because you're currently pitching that thing pic.twitter.com/ztnbcjjBck — Sam Barlow (@mrsambarlow) October 7, 2020

While the Silent Hill franchise has long been a fan favorite, Konami's interest in gaming has significantly dropped off, with a greater emphasis placed on other aspects of its business. As a result, the majority of games published by the company these days are ports and compilations of older offerings. Silent Hill content was recently added to Dead by Daylight, but the game uses a number of licensed horror figures, and Konami has no role in its development or publishing.

The concept of spiritual successors has been quite prominent throughout the video game industry over the last few years. Games like Yooka-Laylee, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night have given developers of beloved games a chance to create new IPs inspired by the classics they created with other companies. Notably, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was written and produced by Koji Igarashi, who worked on several entries in Konami's Castlevania franchise. As such, it seems only appropriate that another Konami franchise might also see a spiritual successor!

It should be noted that the Shattered Memories follow-up is not Barlow's next project, which is the currently untitled "Project A" from Half Mermaid Productions. Instead, the follow-up will be the project after, should everything go according to plan. Fans of Silent Hill might be disappointed that this won't be an "official" entry in the series, but it could prove to be a compelling horror game on its own.

