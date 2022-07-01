The Sims 4 Is Going Back to High School

The Sims 4 is officially going back to high school with the release of The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack next month. Players will be able to do things like go to class, attend prom, pull pranks, and more starting July 28th on all available platforms. While the initial trailer and details explain quite a bit of what players can get up to in the new Expansion Pack, The Sims 4 will also host a deep dive for it and new base game updates on July 15th at 2PM ET/11AM PT.

"Navigate iconic teenage experiences like attending prom, pulling pranks, experimenting with identity and trends, and forming friendships and rivalries at extracurricular events," the official description of The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack reads in part. "There's a lot to do before graduation: teen Sims can attend class, interact with teachers, and even earn money as style influencers or streamers." You can check out a trailer for the new Expansion Pack for yourself embedded below:

School is in session on July 28 ✨ 📝 so step into the classroom & live the best (or the most awkward) years in #TheSims4HighSchoolYears Expansion Pack 😎



Available Now for Preorder!https://t.co/XunFDdIVa7 pic.twitter.com/3W5ZCVwLwo — The Sims (@TheSims) June 30, 2022

Notably, the Expansion Pack includes seven lots for Copperdale High built by community creators. The developer specifically credits MsGryphi for a thrift store/local boba hangout, xfreezerbunnyx for a library, and J0L1990 for the mansion owned by the principal in its announcement of the new Expansion Pack. There appears to be plenty to do, and players can even -- in the parlance of the franchise -- "woohoo" on the Ferris wheel.

As noted above, The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack is set to release for PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28th for $39.99. More broadly, The Sims 4 is currently available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims 4 right here.

What do you think about the new The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack? Are you looking forward to learning more about it in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!