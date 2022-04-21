Skate 4 Multiplayer Details Reportedly Leak

✖

New details of Skate 4's multiplayer have reportedly leaked, suggesting a much larger and community-driven online mode than ever before. Skate 4 is one of the most highly anticipated games out there as the series has laid dormant since 2010. Skate 3 was the last big hoorah for the skating genre, leading to publishers largely abandoning it entirely. Although some indie games have kept it alive for a dedicated fan base and Activision remade Tony Hawk Pro Skate 1 and 2, there hasn't been a big new skating game. In 2020, EA announced it would be making Skate 4 with developer Full Circle and the internet went wild. Details have been scarce since then, but it looks like the game is finally starting to take shape.

Amid new playtests for Skate 4, journalist Jeff Grubb revealed some new details about the game's multiplayer on his GiantBomb show GrubbSnax. According to Grubb, people who have played Skate 4 are really enjoying it and are impressed by how the game feels. The online will be very community-driven, allowing players to use user-created content with the expansive customization options in the game. To take it a step further, players can also get together in the world and build a skate park in real-time with ramps and whatnot to pull off tricks that may not otherwise be possible in the general play space provided. Needless to say, it sounds like it's going to be an incredibly collaborative process.

Footage of Skate 4 leaked online earlier this week, giving a feel for how the game plays. It looks like what one may expect from a modern Skate game, except with some new mechanics. The player in the leaked footage could be seen doing front flips while not mounted to his board suggesting there will be more control given to the player outside of skateboarding. As of right now, there's no release date for the game, but EA has teased that it's coming soon.

