Skate Early Access Platforms and Features Revealed

We are getting closer and closer to EA’s reboot of Skate finally releasing to the masses. Now that we are within the broad 2025 release window, it is only a matter of time skaters will be grinding, and riding around the fictitious city if San Vansterdam. Up until now, details regarding the game’s Early Access period were pretty sparse. Now, developer Full Circle have finally shared a tiny bit of information about its highly anticipated free-to-play game, including platforms, features, and a slightly more descriptive release window.

In a recent video where Full Circle’s Cuz Parry and Deran Chung read comments from the community, one fan had a pretty straight forward question: “Will Early Access (in 2025) be available on PC and consoles?” While a simple yes would have probably sufficed, Chung gives slightly more detail regarding the available platforms for the upcoming Skate Early Access, as well as a couple of features players may be happy to hear are coming.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Chung responds. “Crossplay, cross-progression on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.”

They don’t say exact specifics on the PlayStation or Xbox platform that will house Skate Early Access, but it’s probably safe to assume it will be available on the platforms console playtesting is being held. That would be Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

The question following the aforementioned asked, “When can we see more of the city and different spots?” Since the game is currently in development, they Full Circle doesn’t have much to show beyond what they’ve already shown in the already-released footage of the game. That being said, when answering the question, Chung does hint at when we could see Skate Early Access.

“I mean, the game is developing. Obviously, we keep saying the same thing over and over again, but the city is developing as we go,” Chung responds. “We’ve got more videos and content that we post. We also have console playtesting starting, and we’ve got early access coming just around the corner.”

Skate playtesting for PC and console is currently underway. This allows players interested in checking out the game to get a very early look at what Full Circle has in store. Those interested can sign up for the test right now, with invitations coming periodically. They also state that there will be mobile playtesting, but it is still not quite ready for players to check out.

Although we’ve gotten slightly more information about Skate, there is still a ton of mystery surrounding the free-to-play revival of the beloved skateboarding game. Beyond the Early Access information above, the brands and skaters that will be featured in the game are still unknown. It should be noted that footage of in-game skaters wearing Vans Half Cabs, and boards from the Crailtap family have been seen.

In terms of skaters, one of the initial trailers had Girl Skateboard pro Breana Geering closing out the video. Additionally, Skate’s Instagram has featured prominent skaters and filmers in the industry, including Allysha Le, Franky Villani, and Davonte Jolly. Whether any of those people will be featured in Skate is unknown, but it would be pretty sick if they were.