MultiVersus Officially Shutting Down After Latest Season

After less than a year online, Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus is officially shutting down after the release of Season 5. The free-to-play multiplayer fighter, inspired by Super Smash Bros. that featured a roster of Warner Bros. licensed characters, has had a tumultuous development even before its reveal in November 2021. Several leaks, including it’s full roster and future characters, came out over its lifecycle, yet the game continued to grow after its initial beta for a full release in May 2024. Unfortunately, MultiVersus was unable to sustain itself and will cease production later this year.

It's been an incredible ride, MVPs. Thank you for all the support.

In a blog post by Player First Games, the team stated that, with the release of Season 5 on February 4th, MultiVersus will stop receiving updates and support come its end date of May 30th. This also means the game will cease online connectivity and be taken off of PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. As for an explanation, Player First Games said the following in the Q&A:

This decision was not made lightly. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have put our heart and soul into MultiVersus, creating a unique social and cooperative experience from the ground up that brings together a variety of popular characters and worlds. We are very proud of the game we’ve built and are incredibly thankful for the support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey. Your passion and enthusiasm have been unmatched.

If you own MultiVersus, you’ll still be able to play offline with your purchased materials, with the modes available being local play or solo with AI opponents. However, as of today, you cannot make purchases with real-world money, though Gleamium and Character Tokens not used can still be used as currency for the store. This also means that the final two characters, Aquaman and Lola Bunny, will be unlocked through gameplay via the now-free Battle Pass.

As mentioned before, with Season 5 being the final season for MultiVersus, the game will stop new updates on May 30th. The date does come two days after what would’ve been the game’s first anniversary, which is on May 28th. The brawler had a diverse and colorful roster of Warner Bros. characters across multiple franchises, like DC with Superman and Batman to Steven Universe with Steven and Garnet. It did very much add to the appeal, as the mishmash of entertainment IPs did bring many to the beta and to its official release.

Sadly, when MultiVersus had its full release, many felt that it felt a bit too commercialized, especially with the many in-game purchases that required real-world money to buy. Despite still gaining some numbers at launch, Warner Bros., who had acquired developer Player First Games in June 2024, stated in November that the title underperformed, not meeting the expectations they thought it would. While many were hopeful the game would get more popular over time, with the highly requested Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titan’s Raven being added, it wasn’t enough to save MultiVersus from its unfortunately destined fate.