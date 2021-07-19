Skate 4 Teaser Trailer Revealed by EA

The team working behind the long-awaited new installment in the Skate series, which is simply being referred to as Skate 4 for the time being, has revealed a new teaser trailer for the project. This new video comes about one day after it was announced that the game wouldn't be making an appearance later this week at EA Play Live. And while some teaser trailers might feature gameplay or other actual footage from certain titles in some capacity, this new video from Electronic Arts is very much staying giving us a small glimpse of what is in store.

This new video for Skate 4, which you can find at the top of this page, shows off some of the development work that has been done on the game so far. Much like we heard last year when this project was first announced, development on the title is still in the very early stages. As such, this trailer merely shows off some of the mocap work and other aspects of development that have gone into Skate 4 so far.

The other major quality of this new Skate 4 trailer does involve showing off gameplay, but not in the way that you would expect. Essentially, this video features a number of notable Skate fans reacting to footage of the game that was apparently shown to them in a private screening by the development team. As you might expect, all of these fans were thrilled by what they were being shown. Sadly, this same gameplay isn't going to be revealed to the public -- at least not any time soon.

For the time being, there's essentially nothing concrete known about Skate 4. Not only do we still not know about a release window, but the game itself doesn't even have a formal title just yet. Still, whenever it does end up coming about, it will likely grace PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

