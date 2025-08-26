Over 5 Years After Its Reveal, Skate Finally Has a Release Date

Electronic Arts and Full Circle revealed the release date for its highly anticipated free-to-play game, Skate (stylized skate.). Revealed over five years ago, the new trailer shows off some brand-new gameplay, as well as when PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can expect to hop on their board and skate around the city of San Vansterdam for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen at the end of the trailer, Skate will be available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 16th. It will be cross-play and cross-progression at launch so everyone who plays can enjoy the game how they want to at that particular moment, as well as anyone they want to. It should be noted that this is the release for “early access,” which means this is not technically the full 1.0 release. So, more content will be added as players play and give feedback.

Play video

This iteration of Skate may look different than its predecessors, but the controls are the same. The flick-it control scheme is back, giving players the experience they know and love from the original games. Full Circle is still able to spice up the gameplay with some new tricks and gameplay features, like the previously revealed slappys and wallies, as well as the on-foot parkour-style controls.

Skate will also feature tons of music from popular artists and bands, including Turnstile, Denzel Curry, and Earth, Wind, and Fire. However, these will not be the songs players will listen to for the game’s life cycle. The soundtrack, like the game, will evolve every season, with new artists to skate to.

Full Circle also went into some detail about their seasonal offerings, considering that Skate is a live-service game. Every season will coincide with new content, which may include features, things to do, cosmetics, and music. Seasons will release every three months, so there will be four seasons per year. The first season will begin shortly after the early access launch. More details about seasons and Skate Pass (the game’s version of a battle pass) next month.

With this being a free-to-play game, Skate will have microtransactions. Full Circle has stated previously that these purchases will not be pay-to-win in any way. The store, as it stands right now, will only feature cosmetics.

Full Circle has been giving its community little tidbits of Skate news through its series of blog posts called The Grind. The latest confirmed several new features beyond the seasonal content offerings and music. The developer confirmed that a server can hold up to 150 skaters. It also confirmed that players will be able to revisit the game’s tutorial area in the future. Also, it doesn’t seem Full Circle is going to have any collabs or pro skaters featured in the immediate future, but it hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Are you excited to finally get your hands on Skate after 5 years of waiting? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.