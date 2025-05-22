New Skate Update Has Good News for Players

Developer Full Circle and publisher Electronic Arts recently released The Grind Vol. 2, a platform for the developers to talk directly to the community about its upcoming skateboarding game Skate (stylized skate.). Like its first post, the company answered several questions that have been posed from fans in this latest post. Some of these updates look to be some good news for gamers looking forward to the anticipated revival.

The first question answered, and one that is typically a hot topic no matter the game, is if Skate early access will be available on PC via Steam. As of right now, the playtest is only accessible through the EA App. Full Circle does confirm that Skate will come to Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. This also confirms that the company is doubling down on a 2025 release window, but still has not given a specific date.

Full Circle also confirms that leaderboards, like the ones found in the beloved Skate 3, will eventually make its way to Skate after its early access launch.

“Everyone loved celebrating the stats of your skateboard feats (and failures) in Skate 3, and this is definitely something we want in skate,” reads the reply. “It’s already on our development roadmap (no deploy date yet!), and we expect it to launch after our Early Access launch.”

Although it has been discussed previously, the developer also confirms that playable content in Skate will not be held behind paywalls. Instead, it will regularly make updates to the city, with new places to skate in San Vansterdam, some of which will be found in “unusual places.” Specifically, it says “if it’s there, you can go there.”

In terms of online play in Skate, the developer confirms that there won’t be a server browser to play the always online free-to-play game. Players will simply be able to login and start skating right when they’ve loaded into San Vansterdam. If players want to skate with a friend, they can find their name on the friends list, and join them directly on their server.

Some players may be worried that there won’t be enough customization options for their skater. Most notably, if branded clothing is implemented as microtransactions. While that question isn’t quite answered, Full Circle does claim it will have enough options for players to create the skater they want without having to spend money.

“When you drop in to skate. you’ll immediately customize the way your skater looks. skate. is all about you, the skater, so we’re giving you the freedom to change things like body type, face details, hair, and more,” says the response. “Once we launch in Early Access, we plan to expand customization options over time so you never have to stop evolving your skater. We will always have options available to customize your skater further, including through cosmetics like clothing and accessories by earning currency and rewards through in-game play without having to spend money.”

For players already playing the ongoing Skate playtest, they’ll be able to enjoy some new content pretty soon. For both console and PC playtesters, update 0.27.0 will bring bug fixes, new features, more content, and other key improvements to the game. More details about the update will be revealed in next month’s The Grind Vol. 3.

For players who are not yet in the Skate playtest, more invites will be sent out in late June. Those interested can sign up for the beta right now.