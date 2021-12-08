Hit the Slopes in Skull Canyon: Ski Fest Board Game

Pandasaurus Games has announced their next board game – a new skiing game that focuses collecting gear, finding the best ski runs, and avoiding a yeti. Skull Canyon: Ski Fest is a new board game for 2-4 players designed by Jason Klinke and Kip Noschese. The game involves collecting sets of slope cards to head down a path on the mountain. The harder the run, the more cards need to be collected. Players will visit various cabins at the end of the day to earn extra abilities for the next day, and the winner is the player with the most victory points at the end of three days.

Pandasaurus Games is the maker of hit games like Machi Koro and Dinosaur Island, both of which package deep game mechanics in accessible packages. While Machi Koro combines resource management with dice-rolling in order to collect coins, Dinosaur Island is an engine builder and worker placement game that challenges players to create their own dinosaur park and balance the excitement of dinosaurs with the threat of workers and visitors getting eaten by said dinosaurs. Pandasaurus also recently released That Time You Killed Me, an exciting strategy game played out on three boards with pieces representing time travelers trying to outmaneuver their opponent in the past, present, and future.

The full description for Skull Canyon: Ski Fest can be found below:

Prove you’re the ultimate skier by skiing the most difficult runs, collecting the best gear, and earning the highest score!



To get your ski on, you need to collect and turn in matching sets of slope cards. Each set you turn in lets you ski a run on the mountain, earning victory points, fame, and a spot on the run scoreboard that tracks who performed best on each run. The higher a run’s difficulty rating, the more cards you’ll need to collect to complete it – but you’ll also score more points and earn more fame!



At the end of each day of skiing, you’ll take a break at the Ski Village, where you can take bonus actions and acquire gear to prepare for the next day of skiing. at the end of the 3rd day, whoever has the most victory points wins!

Skull Canyon: Ski Fest will be released in April 2022 with a retail price of $40. Pre-orders for the game can be found here.