Latest Skyblivion Update Shares New Images of the Re-Texturing Progress

After falling victim to a hacking job, the team over at the Skyblivion are back in action and hard at work with their impressive project of bringing the world of Oblivion into Skyrim. Fans of The Elder Scrolls franchise have been following this project for years, as have we, and we’re excited about every new update the team gives us.

The latest update is all about the updated textures fan will see in Skyblivion and just how incredible of an achievement this undertaking really is. The moderator to pen this update even took his own trip down memory lane before providing a few key shots:

I remember playing the game so much on my Xbox 360 that I went through 4 copies over 6 years. The game was THAT good. And back in its day the textures were also amazing. I remember first reading about Oblivion in Play magazine published by Imagine Publishing back in 2008. I remember looking at the screenshots in the magazine while reading through it and thinking to myself that this game looks awesome. At the time I didn’t have an Xbox 360 or internet, so I could only dream myself away and my mind would take me to Cyrodiil. Eventually I got the Xbox and the game, and my parents didn’t see me for almost 3 months.

The team is currently on v3.4 of the textures for the Ayleid Ruins, and it’s definitely no small feat. Check out some of the images they had to share about the progress being made. To read his full update, you can check out the blog post right here.

It is breathtaking and making us even more excited for the full release of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.

Skyblivion will be completely FREE but In order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including their DLCs, without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.

The development of Skyblivion officially started in 2012, when our lead developer Zilav created what we now call version 0.1. This was a great tech demo but nothing more, the world was very buggy and was missing a lot of content. Not much later, Ormin (now known as Monocleus) joined the project after seeing what Zilav had done, and started working on the more technical aspects of the mod. In 2014, Zilav and Monocleus managed to provide a stable base game for others to work with and help with the development. Around this time Rebelzize joined the project handling the PR, this was when the development and general interest about the project started to drastically increase.

More devs joined which resulted in the 0.3 DEV release which included new flora by 3AMt, FaceGen and a lot of fixes that made working on the mod a lot easier. In the month of November 2016, Rebelzize started to send out invites on “Nexusmods” in the hope of more volunteers. More people joined and not much later the ”Skyblivion – Return To Cyrodiil” trailer was published (with over 1.000.000 views currently) resulting into an INFLUX of new volunteers.

These new volunteers along with the core staff are currently developing the mod and making progress on a daily basis.”