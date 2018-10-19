This ‘Skyrim’ Cosplay Brings Serana to Life In Stunning Detail

If you’re like me, then the moment you first met the vampire Serana in Skyrim’s Dawnguard DLC you fell in love. Easy to do, and nothing to be ashamed of. The dark character was a fine companion to the Dragon Born; witty, strong, and willing to do what was right no matter the cost. So when I stumbled upon this breathtaking Serana cosplayer, you can understand where I’m coming from when I say I lost my damn mind.

The cosplayer in question is April Gloria. You may have seen her before, Buzzfeed absolutely loves calling her the “Goth Taylor Swift” for some reason, though she does bear an uncanny resemblance to the singer out of cosplay. Still, her rendition of Serana is absolutely stunning and she absolutely nailed the look from the steel toes on her boots, to the styling of her wig. There’s nothing about this that isn’t absolute perfection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the only Elder Scrolls cosplay she’s done either. She’s also portrayed the High Elf from The Elder Scrolls Online, as well as Astrid and Aela the Huntress from Skyrim as well. To say this cosplayer is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal flair as well.

I have to say too that I met her once at a convention in passing and she was absolutely the sweetest person ever. If you love cosplay and are interested in learning more about the craft itself, I’d highly recommend checking her out on Facebook right here! You won’t regret it, she’s incredibly active with her fans and is known for her progression shots as well. The perfect mentor to have for those looking to get into cosplay.

According to the official Skyrim Wiki, Serana “was originally locked away in the mid-late Second Era, in between the rule of the Reman and Septim Empires.

She is one of the few pure-blood Vampires known to exist. Pure-blood vampires are individuals who are granted vampirism directly from Molag Bal, the creator and patron deity of Vampires. The process is somewhat similar to the creation of the first vampire, Lamae Beolfag. Serana gained her vampirism through a ritual in which members of her family pledged themselves to Molag Bal. Females like Serana and her mother, Valerica, who survive the horrific ordeal are dubbed “Daughters of Coldharbour.”

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.