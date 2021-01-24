Skyrim Mod Adds 60 FPS Support on PS5

✖

Bethesda hasn’t brought The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim over to PlayStation 5 (not yet anyway) but modders have already found a way to take advantage of the next-gen console’s improved internals. One of these mods, in particular, should be a very welcome addition to those who like their games to perform at a high level.

Highlighted in a new video over on YouTube, Skyrim is now able to be played at 60 frames per second. The modification is available to download for Skyrim across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it can have mixed effects on the former platform. Given that the PS5 has better internals than the PS4, it works much more effectively on the new PlayStation platform. You can get a look at the game's opening sequence running at 60fps in the video below.

If you are on PS4, though, this mod will work as well, but it might have mixed results. The user who uploaded the video says that Skyrim has the ability to hit 60fps on PS4, but it might drop back to 30fps every now and then. Stuttering may also occur as the game tries to jump back and forth between 30fps and 60fps occasionally. There is a way to supposedly unlock the frame rate on PS4 consoles, but doing so could also cause screen tearing which is another issue entirely.

Perhaps the best part of this mod is that it’s easily able to be downloaded for yourself right this second. You can find the 60fps upgrade mod right here over on Bethesda's website. Once you install it to your PS4, all you'll have to do is restart the Skyrim game application and you should be good to go.

With The Elder Scrolls 6 not slated to release for quite a bit longer, this new mod should hopefully make Skyrim feel like that much more of a fresh experience into the future. And at the very least, it should bridge the gap until Bethesda almost inevitably releases a new remaster of the game on next-gen consoles.

