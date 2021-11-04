The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Includes Special Morrowind Surprise

When The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition releases later this month via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will do so with new content, including new Morrowind content. Over on Twitter, Bethesda Game Studios revealed that this content will include “Ghost of the Tribunal,” which itself comes with a dozen new weapons and armors from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

“Relics of Morrowind are yours to claim, including powerful artifacts like Hopesfire and Trueflame,” writes Bethesda of the content. “Most consider the Tribunal Temple to be a thing of the past. They assume no one would still worship the so-called living gods of Almalexia, Sotha Sil and Vivec after their disappearance. But not all have moved on, and pockets remain following the old ways. In Ghosts of the Tribunal, you have the opportunity to assist and rebuild one of these rebel groups . . . or wipe them out completely. Whichever you chose, this adventure will reward you with new gear inspired by Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Don the armor of the ancient Ordinators, as well as the holy masks of the Tribunal themselves. Wield impressive weapons like Magebane, the Cleaver of St. Felms and Skull Crusher. And with this arsenal, face off against the vestige of an ancient foe.”

As you may know, this isn’t the only new content The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes with. It comes with lots of new content, consisting of mostly smaller content like this. However, there are also some more notable additions, like the addition of fishing (complete with the addition of aquariums).

Whether all of this new content will be enough to make the 10-year-old game feel new, remains to be seen, but Skyrim fans won’t have to wait long to find out, with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition scheduled to release worldwide on November 11 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

