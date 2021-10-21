The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Is Adding Aquariums So You Buy It Again

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is adding aquariums to coerce fans of the game to buy it again. Thankfully, if you bought the recent Special Edition of the game, you won’t need to buy the Anniversary Edition of the game because the feature is also being added to the Special Edition. However, these are the only two versions the feature is being added to. So, if you have plain ol’ Skyrim, you won’t be able to engage with this new feature.

Word of the addition of aquariums comes from the official Bethesda Game Studios Twitter account, which not only announced the feature, but previewed what it looks like. As you can see in the tweet below, you can add an aquarium to your Hearthfire homes to store “all of your fresh catches.” Finer details on how this will work and how robust it will be, remains to be seen, but it’s a nice compliment to Anniversary Edition’s biggest new feature, which is fishing.

https://twitter.com/BethesdaStudios/status/1450839288459976707

As previously announced, the Anniversary Edition comes with over 500 unique pieces of content pulled from the Creation Club. This includes quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and more. It’s also quite possible it includes this aquarium feature, but so far this hasn’t been confirmed.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The Anniversary Edition is more specifically set to become available on November 11. It will cost a full $60.

