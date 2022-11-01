Slay the Spire Tabletop Game Launches on Kickstarter

A tabletop version of Slay the Spire has launched on Kickstarter. Contention Games has launched a crowdfunding game for a tabletop adaptation of Slay the Spire, a popular rogue-like game originally launched on consoles and Steam back in 2019. The tabletop adaptation keeps the deckbuilding elements of Slay the Spire but adds a cooperative element to the game, as players simultaneously climb the tower and deal with foes together instead of as a single-player experience. Other aspects of the video game, including the block and attack system, use of randomized opponents, and the relic system all appear in the Slay the Spire tabletop game in some format. Iconic bosses and monsters from the game also appear.

Slay the Spire is one of the best examples of a rogue-like game, which is built around frequent but randomized runs. Beating Slay the Spire required a mix of strategy and luck, as certain relics and card combinations made running through levels a breeze.

Notably, Slay the Spire's tabletop format will also include all four playable characters from the game, with versions of their unique attacks and abilities available. Each character will have different unique abilities that decks cater to, with versions of iconic cards from the game also appearing. If one player dies during a combat session, the entire game ends in defeat.

As of press time, the Kickstarter has already raised over $600,000 less than 3 hours from launch. Backers will need to pledge $100 for a set of the core game. A premium version is also available. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.