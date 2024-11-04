Slitterhead Metacritic Score Reveals Mixed Opinions on the Horror Game

Slitterhead is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this week, and the review embargo lifted earlier today. For fans on the fence, it seems opinions are mixed on the latest from director Keiichiro Toyama. The creator of Silent Hill and Siren seems to have delivered a creepy new game, but many reviewers had their issues with the finished product. As of this writing, the game has a score of 60 on Metacritic, which isn’t very high, but the overall range is pretty wide. Some outlets seemed to like the game quite a bit, while others had less positive things to say.

Right now, Slitterhead‘s highest score comes from Press Start Australia, which awarded it an 8.5. The outlet offered praise for the game’s “weird but wonderful narrative and ingenious possession mechanics.” TechRadar Gaming had similarly positive things to say in its review, which gave the game 4 stars out of a possible 5. Reviewer Scott McCrae called the game “one of the most unique titles of the past few years.”

Push Square‘s Sammy Barker was a little more critical, awarding the game a score of 7 out of 10. In that review, Barker called Slitterhead “an absolute must-play if you’re looking for an original take on the survival horror genre.” However, Barker was quick to point out the game’s “repetition and an overall lack of refinement” as elements that bring down the experience. Interestingly, even some of the lower scores offered some nice praise. Screen Rant‘s Lee D’Amato said “when it’s good, it’s really good” in the outlet’s 6 out of 10 score.

Right now, Slitterhead‘s lowest score on Metacritic comes from Metro GameCentral, which gave the game a surprising 3/10. In that review, GameCentral said Slitterhead “tries to do a dozen things at once and succeeds at none of them.” Video Games Chronicle was slightly kinder in its 2 out of 5 review, noting that the game “isn’t very good, but it is very interesting.”

Readers should remember that all reviews are subjective, and Metacritic scores shouldn’t be looked at as the sole determining factor when it comes to a purchase. Video games can be an investment for a lot of people, and it’s helpful to get a wide range of opinions before making a purchase. It’s entirely possible Slitterhead players will agree with some of the game’s more positive reviews, rather than the negative ones. As more reviews come in (including those from players), it will be interesting to see how opinion might shift. It’s possible players could be more forgiving of the game’s flaws than some reviewers were, or vice versa. With Slitterhead set to be released on November 9th, fans will soon have a chance to judge the game for themselves!

