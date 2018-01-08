Smosh Games Personality Leaves Company Following Sexual Allegations

It appears that sexual harassment claims and allegations are affecting all kinds of people in the media, be it actors, producers, or even people inside the video game industry.

The latest news comes from the Blast, which reported a member of the Smosh Games team recently leaving the company following sexual allegations that have come to light.

Amra Ricketts, who also goes by the name “Flitz”, has been working for the site for many years, producing various pieces of content for YouTube. But he’s since taken leave from the company when an alleged victim recently reported on an incident involving him.

A representative for Smosh noted, “The SMOSH organization was recently made aware of the allegations regarding Amra Ricketts (Flitz). As of today, he is no longer with the company.”

The claim came from Raquey Strange, who posted on social media regarding Ricketts’ actions, involving coercing her into a group sex act. “This is Amra Ricketts…he works for Smosh Games and has a large YouTube following. Also, he is a sexual predator.”

Strange noted that Rickettes “seeks out and preys on vulnerable young women and literally sees himself as a wolf spiritually. He created a cult environment at his house in North Hollywood. Surrounded himself with women who were in tight spots and would shower us with generosity and excitement. He let us live in his house, and in return we would feel like we owed him something, as if he was our savior.”

Strange noted that Ricketts was known to throw parties with his “tribe” of mostly women, and would assault them while under the influence.

Another victim has also stepped forward, indicating that he assaulted her back in 2015. No name of the victim was given, but they noted that she considered Ricketts as “one of her best friends” and had “deep regret” for freezing in fear. “I wish I had the clarity and courage to scream and kick him off of me, but I didn’t,” she noted.

She concluded, “Amra is psychologically, emotionally and physically abusive. He thinks he is an actual god and his power trip has spiraled out of control to the point of repeatedly hurting many people in many ways, including multiple accounts of sexual assault. Amra Ricketts is a hypocrite. Amra Ricketts is a fraud. Amra Ricketts is a rapist.”

Ricketts released a statement on Twitter, noting, “I wanted to let all of you know that effective immediately, I’m leaving Smosh Games. Most of you don’t know, last week I was accused of some of the worst things imaginable by a group of old friends and former roommate. While I deny the allegations against me, this community, my family at Smosh Games, and the team behind it mean so much to me.

“I’m working with a lawyer to disprove all false claims and restore my name but this is my battle.”