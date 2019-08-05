Evo Apologizes for Snake Joke Video During Tekken Finals

During the Tekken 7 finals of Evo 2019, the largest fighting games tournament in the world, a brief video seemingly teased Snake from the iconic Metal Gear franchise. Basically, it had him commenting on a match of the game. Speculation ran wild, aided by the fact that Tekken 7 did end up announcing a new series of DLC fighters with some yet to be revealed, that the character might appear as a guest in much the same way as Negan from The Walking Dead or Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. But it looks as if all of that was just a bunch of nothing as Evo has come out to clarify that it was a joke.

The video clip, which you can watch below, aired during the finals on Sunday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Not long after, Tekken 7 announced new characters, and the combined weight of the two basically had fans thinking Snake would show up in the popular fighting game at some point. Considering the aforementioned guest characters, and the legendary franchises they represent, getting a Metal Gear character to appear doesn’t really seem out of reach.

But it was not meant to be; Evo has since clarified that this was “a little joke” video, and the folks at Bandai Namco weren’t consulted about it. You can check out the tournament’s statement below:

“Just to clear things up, the Snake cameo video that we showed during Tekken finals was our idea of a little joke,” the fighting tournament’s official Twitter account shared. “It was not intended to imply a character reveal, and was done on our own, without consulting Bandai Namco. Sorry for any confusion!”

Just to clear things up, the Snake cameo video that we showed during Tekken finals was our idea of a little joke. It was not intended to imply a character reveal, and was done on our own, without consulting Bandai Namco. Sorry for any confusion! — EVO (@EVO) August 5, 2019

