New SNES Secret Discovered by Nintendo Fans Decades Later

A new secret involving the SNES has been discovered by Nintendo fans decades after the console’s 20th century release. The debate of the greatest Nintendo console is a heated debate. The best-selling Nintendo console to date is the DS, though the Nintendo Switch looks poised to usurp this title in the next couple years. However, not many would label Nintendo Switch the greatest Nintendo console ever, and even less would say that about the DS.

One of the most common shouts is the SNES. Not only is the console incredibly nostalgic, but the SNES library is pound-for-pound one of the most impressive console libraries in gaming history. A fan-favorite series from this era is the Donkey Kong Country series, which got its start in 1994 with Donkey Kong Country. The new secret does not involve Donkey Kong Country, but its 1995 sequel, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest.

More specifically, after almost 30 years after its release, an X user that goes by the name TNKT_Kong has discovered that in Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, during the pause screen, there is a hidden command. How this command was discovered, we don’t know, but it is a brand new discovery.

During the pause screen, if users press Right + Y, then Left + A, then Up + B, and then Down + X, they will return to the map screen, even if they haven’t completed the stage yet. Why this is in the game we don’t know.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest has not seen a new release since it was re-released for the Game Boy Advance in 2004. Since then, it was added to the Virtual Console on both the Wii and Wii U, in 2007 and 2015, respectively. And then, more recently, it was made available via Nintendo Switch Online. The version available via Nintendo Switch Online is the original SNES version, not the GBA version.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented. The same is true of anyone involved with the game’s development back in the 1990s. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo news, for more Nintendo rumors and leaks, and for more Nintendo deals, click here.