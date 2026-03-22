SNES Series Returns With First New Game in 35 Years

An SNES series just returned with its first new game in 35 years, aka with its first new game since 1993. This is now the fourth game in the series in question, and the first in the 21st century. While each of the first three games wasn’t a Nintendo exclusive, this new release is multi-platform, available on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X for all willing to fork over $20-$23, with the price varying depending on the platform. Right now, the game is not available on any last-gen machine, and there is no word of this changing.

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More specifically, City Connection and Clear River Games have brought back Jaleco’s old-school beat em’ up series, Rushing Beat, with a new release called Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers. Due to an insufficient number of reviews from critics, there is no Metacritic score for this new release, but there are some user reviews, which are positive so far. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t allow for user reviews, and the Xbox Store won’t populate them and a score until the release is less new, but we have the PlayStation Store and Steam to provide insight. On the former, the nostalgic new release has a 4.54 out of 5-star rating after 24 reviews. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has an 87% approval rating after 33 reviews.

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An SNES Series We Never Thought We Would See Again

The Rushing Beat series debuted in 1992 as Rushing Beat in Japan, but in the West it was called Rival Turf. Despite releasing to an awful 48% on GameRankings, it was fairly popular, and got a sequel the same year called Brawl Brothers, which got more positive scores and its own follow-up in 1993 called The Peace Keepers, which split the first two games in terms of reception. All three games were SNES exclusives, and they are the only games in the series, which went from getting three games in two years to getting none over three decades. Meanwhile, its developer, Jaleco, is still around to this day, but quit the video game industry in 2009.

For those curious, the new game can be played solo or via co-op, and it is supposed to be newcomer-friendly with the aforementioned duo describing the game as much as well as “modernized.” That said, if you didn’t play the original games, then there may not be too much for you here, as better modern beat ’em ups exist. For some, though, this new game is going to be very nostalgic.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various ongoing conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.