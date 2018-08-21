Solo: A Star Wars Story Joins Pinball FX3 With Three New Tables

It may not have been the box office darling that Disney was hoping, but Solo: A Star Wars Story still gained a respectable enough amongst fans. And just in time for its home release, it’ll get its due on the pinball front, thanks to Zen Studios and Pinball FX3.

The publisher has announced today that it is producing a three pack of tables based on Solo: A Star Wars Story to release in the game, set to arrive on September 12. It’ll be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as mobile devices. (No word on Nintendo Switch yet.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack contains the following tables, including one for all you Lando fans!

Star Wars Pinball: Solo – It’s the digital pinball table that—for the first time ever in a video game — makes the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs (if you round down). Exciting 3D character and vehicle models roar to life as you relive all your favorite movie scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story, from the grand Conveyex shipment heist, the speeder chase and piloting the Millennium Falcon, to meeting familiar faces like Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca.

Star Wars Pinball: Calrissian Chronicles – Hello, what have we here? Live Lando’s life, from smooth-talking smuggler to Rebel hero who helped destroy the second Death Star. Missions in this table not only base themselves on iconic Lando movie moments, but also on his memorable appearances in Star Wars Rebels and Marvel’s Star Wars Lando (2015) comic book. More than 15 of Lando’s enemies enter the fray, as well, not to be outdone by team-ups with the likes of Lobot and Han Solo. Unless, of course, sabacc cards are involved — then it’s time to compete directly with Han… “fair and square.”

Star Wars Pinball: Battle of Mimban – For the glory of the Empire! Deploy an Imperial army and lead it to victory against the fierce inhabitants of the planet Mimban. There will be no deserters in this rendition of the battle brought to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story where Han Solo met Beckett. And if there are? Feed them to “the beast” in the pit! Then, unleash devastating AT-DT attacks, take on enemy troops on an action-packed mini playfield, dirty things up further with a Mudball Multi-ball and more.

You can check out the tables in the brief trailer above.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story was a fantastic new entry to the Star Wars saga, and we’re happy to offer a variety of new tables for fans to enjoy in celebration of the film’s home release,” says Mel Kirk, VP of Publishing at Zen Studios. “Between Solo, Battle of Mimban and — my personal favorite — Calrissian Chronicles, you’re getting three very distinct pinball experiences in this pack. If you’ve never played Pinball FX3, which will include close to 20 critically acclaimed Star Wars-themed tables with the release of the Solo Pack, this is a great place to start. To paraphrase Lando, everything…you’ve heard about Star Wars Pinball…is true.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on September 14 on Digital HD, and on September 25 for Blu-Ray, 4K Blu-Ray and DVD.