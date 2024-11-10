Sonic Frontiers Hits Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

The newest mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Frontiers, has seen its price cut to its lowest value ever. Since releasing a little over two years ago in 2022, Sega has steadily been slashing the price of Frontiers in both digital and physical formats. As a result, past sales have seen Sonic Frontiers marked down to around $20, which is pretty great value. Now, for those who have been holding out for an even better offer, a new discount has emerged.

As of this moment, Sonic Frontiers can be picked up physically for $17.97. This represents a sale price of 55% as Frontiers has typically been going for $39.99 in recent months. As for the retailers that are offering this sale, both Amazon and Walmart happen to have it live on their respective websites.

Sadly, there is one caveat with this Sonic Frontiers sale and it’s that the offer is only tied to the PS5 version of the game. Those looking to pick up Sonic Frontiers for PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox will instead have to pay a bit more as these platforms haven’t been extended the same sale. Still, given how many Sonic fans likely use PS5 as their primary platform, this is a deal that many will still be able to take advantage of. Hopefully, this deal will be granted to additional platforms soon enough.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sonic Frontiers and would like to see if the game might be for you, you can check out its official trailer and description here:

Sonic Frontiers

“Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!”