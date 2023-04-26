Sonic Origins Plus Reveals Stunning Box Art Variants

When Sonic Origins Plus releases this summer, the physical version will have a reversible coversheet that pays tribute to Sonic the Hedgehog's roots. In North America, that means fans will be able to switch over to a cover sheet inspired by the Sega Genesis. However, fans in Europe and Japan will receive different designs, reflecting how the box art looked for the original Sonic games in those regions. The European and Japanese designs also feature the "Mega Drive" branding, which is the name the Sega Genesis went by in both of those regions.

Images of the three designs were revealed by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Check out the exclusive cover variants of Sonic Origins Plus, with art created by @thesketchsector!



One of the most interesting things about the cover art is that it reflects the origins of the Sonic characters. Sonic can be seen front and center holding the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive), Knuckles is holding the cartridge for Sonic 3, and Amy is holding Sonic CD. While Tails' first appearance was in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the character did receive his first solo games on Game Gear, including Tails Adventure and Tails' Skypatrol, so it makes sense to have him holding the portable. These are all really nice details, and it shows the kind of care Sega is putting into the package!

Sonic Origins released last year, and while the compilation was generally well-received, one of the most common complaints is that Sega did not offer a physical release. With Sonic Origins Plus, the company has rectified that, while also offering a bunch of new content that was not in the previous release. Notably, Sonic Origins Plus will feature all 12 Sonic Game Gear games, Amy as a playable character, and more. Fans that already purchased Sonic Origins digitally will have the option of upgrading for $9.99, while the collection as a whole will cost $39.99. Sonic Origins Plus will release June 23rd on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Do you plan on checking out Sonic Origins Plus? What do you think of the collection's reversible cover art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!