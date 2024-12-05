Sonic Rumble Signups Open Ahead of New Sonic the Hedgehog Game’s Release

Ready to get on a roll with Sonic? Today is your lucky day. Starting today, Sonic Rumble, an upcoming mobile multiplayer title, has opened up pre-registration for everyone. The title, expected to launch next year, will combine the gameplay of Fall Guys with the speed and colors of Sonic and friends. Revealed this year, it’s gone a bit under the radar, despite it being a huge year for Sonic. Now, fans can get up to speed and make sure they’re ready for launch, which may come with some surprises.

If you sign up for pre-registration here and at your respective storefront for Sonic Rumble, you’ll be one of the first people to know when the game comes out next year. This can be done for both mobile devices (iOS and Android) and PC (Steam). Furthermore, depending on how many people sign up, fun rewards can be added into the game. They range from x5000 Rings, a Crystal Chao Buddy, and a Sonic skin inspired by the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series. The rewards, if their respective goal number is clearer, will be added to accounts after the game’s launch. The full list of those rewards can be seen here.

Despite the obvious comparison to Fall Guys in terms of gameplay and art style, there are a few differences between them. With Sonic Rumble, there will be several game modes, like the race-focused Run and the fighting-centric Ring Battle. You, along with three others, will form a team and compete in short yet fun matches against 32 other players. Of course, you’ll get to choose from a variety of Sonic characters like Tails, Metal Sonic, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman, and Shadow.

The title marks one of the first collaborations between SEGA and the newly acquired Rovio, who created the iconic Angry Birds games. Sonic Rumble is also the first major multiplayer title in the franchise’s 33-year history. Though titles like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) and Sonic R have had multiplayer elements, none have been full-on like Sonic Rumble is planning to do. A multiplayer Sonic has been anticipated by fans for a while, so many are anxious to see how it’ll all turn out.

Sonic has had quite the year in 2024, but not directed at the Blue Blur. Dubbed The Year of Shadow, a ton of Shadow the Hedgehog-centric media has been released. One of those was the remastering of Sonic Generations, called Sonic x Shadow Generations, and adds a whole new story about Shadow during the events of the main game. Then, to end the year, the third entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, will release in theaters on December 20. The movie marks the film debut of Shadow, played by none other than John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

As mentioned before, Sonic Rumble does not have a concrete release date for its release. However, the Apple Store does list it as coming out on February 28th, 2025, but no other storefront or site says that. Still, with pre-registration now open, it seems the game may be at its goal sooner than we think.