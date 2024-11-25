Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fan Event Screening Reveals Surprise Bonuses

It’s Shadow’s time in the spotlight now. In celebration of the second trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, tickets have finally gone on sale. Furthermore, a special fan event will be held at select locations for Sonic enthusiasts to get some Shadow-themed goodies. The film is set to roll into theaters December 20th, but those eager to see the anticipated third entry in the SEGA-based franchise can dash to theaters a bit earlier. The official Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Twitter account announced an early-access event, which will be held the day before the movie hits theaters.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues the story of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they reunite with their biggest foe, Dr. Eggman. This time, he’s brought some backup with his grandfather Gerald Robotnik, and a new hedgehog foe, Shadow. However, Shadow, tormented by his past, has bigger plans for the world and one that threatens the future. So, it’s up to Sonic and the gang to stop Shadow and save the world yet again. In terms of the title it seems to take the most from, that honor goes to Sonic Adventure 2, as it marked the first appearance of Shadow.

If you’re a big Sonic (or Shadow) fan, a special fan event will be held at select theaters on December 19th, a full day before the big release. At the event, which will go down at 3 p.m. (in your respective timezone), you can receive one character keychain and a special Shadow collector’s print, which features the black-and-white hedgehog behind some Japanese kanji. At the moment, no direct translation can be made. Still, the poster looks great and is sure to be a hit with fans, especially those of Shadow and legendary actor Keanu Reeves’ inspired interpretation of the complex character.

The second trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 provided a lot more coverage in terms of the story. We see the return of the humans like Sonic’s adoptive parents James Marsden’s Tom and Tika Sumpter’s Maddie, as well as now-married couple Natasha Rothwell’s Rachel and Shemar Moore’s Randall. Plus, we do have comedy icon Jim Carrey, who previously was retired, doing dual roles with Dr. Eggman and Gerald Robotnik. In terms of the story, we do see some worldwide action, from spewing volcanoes and other calamities. On top of it all, we get more of Keanu Reeves’ Shadow and his story, which includes his beloved friend Maria.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film series is a more recent one, but nonetheless still rather successful. It’s hard to imagine the same would’ve happened if the original design of Sonic, deemed “Ugly Sonic,” were still at the helm. Currently, the series has had two blockbuster entries and one streaming series in the form of Paramount+’s Knuckles. The show follows Knuckles and Tom’s cop co-worker Wade as Knuckles teaches him the ways of the warrior. Despite lukewarm reception, there are talks that a second season is in the works and plans to add Team Chaotix, composed of Espio the Chameleon, Vector the Crocodile, and Charmy Bee. However, no official confirmation was made, so take it with a grain of salt.

Tickets are now on sale for the movie, which releases on December 20th. You can purchase tickets online at your respective theater’s website or on the official Sonic the Hedgehog 3 site. If you want some Sonic goodness now, Sonic x Shadow Generations is available for purchase on all major platforms, which will also get a Sonic the Hedgehog 3-inspired level.