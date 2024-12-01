Sonic the Hedgehog Insider Claims Two New Games are “In Full Production”

Sonic x Shadow Generations just released back in October, but Sega already seems to be hard at work on the next two entries in the franchise. Last month, leaker Ryan from the Bronx talked about a Sonic game under the codename “Guinness.” While they did not confirm what game is getting remade, many fans are suspecting it’s Sonic Heroes. In a new post, Ryan from the Bronx has now said that two Sonic games are “in full production,” and will be released in 2025 and 2026. Apparently, one of these games truly is a remake or remaster, while the other is a follow-up to Sonic Frontiers.

As with any rumor or leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt. That said, Ryan from the Bronx (who used to go by Midori) has a very strong track record when it comes to Sega. A remake and a follow-up to Sonic Frontiers are also both very realistic expectations. Since the release of Sonic Frontiers, the company has frequently said that it plans to expand on the “open zone” concept in future games. The open zones were mostly well-received in Sonic Frontiers, and many fans and reviewers found that the formula was more polished in Sonic x Shadow Generations. It only makes sense that Sega would continue to build on that.

Sonic x shadow generations

Remakes and remasters have also been a big part of Sega’s Sonic strategy. In 2021, Sonic Colors got that treatment, followed by Sonic Generations this year. What comes next is anyone’s guess, but previous reporting suggested Sonic Heroes, and that game would make sense for multiple reasons. For one thing, the game prominently features Shadow, a character that’s getting a big push at the moment thanks to his appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. There’s also the fact that Sonic Heroes has never gotten a re-release or remaster, which means it can only be played by picking up a copy on GameCube, PS2, or Xbox. That makes it a better choice than something more readily available.

Whatever Sega has planned for 2025, it’s possible we could learn more early next year. Sonic x Shadow Generations was revealed in January 2024, with a release in October. Assuming Sega plans a similar release window, we could see an announcement as early as next month. That hasn’t always been the case, though; we didn’t know about Sonic Superstars until June 2023, about four months ahead of its release date. Thankfully, Sonic fans have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime, between a new movie and new DLC for Sonic x Shadow Generations, both of which we can expect later on in December.

