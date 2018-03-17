Sonic and Puma Teaming Up For Official Sonic Shoes

Sega saw Nintendo and Nike’s new collaboration and decided it needed it’s own clothing/shoe company collab. So BAM, Sega is teaming up with Puma for some official Sonic shoes dubbed the RS-0 SONIC. I mean, it didn’t actually happen this way, but come on what are the chances? I guess as the saying goes… with Sonic, anything is possible.

As you can see via the trailer above, the shoes are coming June 2018. And that’s about all we know. At the moment, there is no word on a price-point, quantity, where to pre-order, what countries they will be available in, nothing. However, given the shoes will be releasing not far from now, details should be forthcoming sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s also not clear is what the shoe actually looks like it. In the trailer the branding sticks to classic Sonic branding of speed, and as a result the shoe is blurred, because Sonic is (so) fast. Woot. It’s also possible that is what the shoe actually looks like it, but this is very unlikely. Not only because that would be wizardry, but because you can clearly see the red part on top of the heel isn’t blurred, indicating this is just some post-production blur magic. If the shoe did look like that however, I would buy at least 20 pairs. Maybe 30.

As you would imagine with anything Sonic related, reactions were mixed:

They look interesting, but I wouldn’t buy Sonic shoes unless they’re exact replicas of Sonic’s SOAP shoes. — Josh (@Icystorm9) March 16, 2018

I need these shoes on my feet!!!! — Anime Games Online (@animegameonline) March 16, 2018

Those look kinda ugly. I wish these from japan came over instead. pic.twitter.com/UQlUzHrcCE — Jay-Dizzle (@thatguythere858) March 16, 2018

In other recent and related Sonic news, Sega announced Sonic Mania Plus, a physical release of the popular 2017-hit Sonic Mania that includes new features and content. And in the biggest news this century, it also teased a new Sonic Racing game. Yeah, today, has been a strange, but delightful. And for Sonic fans, I imagine they are somewhere in Heaven right now in pure and utter bliss.