Sonic Superstars Leak Could Hint at a Shocking Playable Character

When Sonic Superstars launches this fall, players will be able to take on the role of Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. However, it seems Sega might have another playable character to reveal, going back to the days before the original Sonic the Hedgehog even released on Sega Genesis. When Naoto Ohshima was coming up with designs for the mascot, he originally came up with a rabbit, before Sega settled on a hedgehog. Twitter leaker @Pyoro_X has now shared images of that previously-seen design with no additional context, leading some Sonic fans to guess that the rabbit will finally get a chance to appear in Sonic Superstars!

The Tweet from @Pyoro_X can be found embedded below.

Readers are always advised to take leaks with a grain of salt, but @Pyoro_X has some impressive credentials. Earlier this summer, they accurately leaked the existence of both Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well as the remake of Super Mario RPG. In the comments for the Tweet above, some fans pointed to Game Informer's recent preview of Sonic Superstars, which claimed the game will have multiple character customization options, including one called "prototype." While Game Informer didn't reveal any additional information about it, the "prototype" in question could be this classic Sonic design.

The idea of Ohshima's original Sonic design appearing in Sonic Superstars might seem unusual, but it does make a bit of sense. After all, Ohshima is serving as a producer on Sonic Superstars, and his studio Arzest is developing the game. Since Sonic Superstars will include several throwbacks to the earliest games in the series, it's possible Ohshima felt the design would be a logical inclusion; at the very least, it would be a great callback for long-time fans of the series! News about Sonic Superstars will be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 22nd. If Sonic's original rabbit design really is coming to the game, it's likely we'll see an announcement at the show tomorrow.

Do you think Sonic's original design will appear in Sonic Superstars? Is this something you'd like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!