Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Now Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is, as of today, officially available on physical home media. The video game adaptation sequel previously released digitally as well as through Paramount+ for streaming, but the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release was set for, well, today. The home video release includes roughly an hour of bonus features, including but not limited to the exclusive animated short called "Sonic Drone Home" featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles dealing with a junkyard drone.

In addition to the exclusive short, the home video versions of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also comes with deleted and extended scenes, various outtakes, and much more. You can check out a brief video promoting the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release for yourself embedded below:

The blue blur is back...on Blu-ray! Bring home #SonicMovie2 on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray, featuring a new animated short, deleted & extended scenes, outtakes, and more! Get it now: https://t.co/wwx3dw7XFP pic.twitter.com/5QQmpT5gDU — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The movie includes the return of the Sonic the Hedgehog principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. The sequel also includes Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is also currently available to purchase on home video. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

