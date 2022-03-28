Sonic Meets Knuckles in New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Clip

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s release in theaters on April 8th, the promotional machine is in full gear, and that includes a brand-new clip from the sequel that features what appears to be the first meeting between Ben Schwartz’s Sonic the Hedgehog and Idris Elba’s Knuckles the Echidna, courtesy of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. A small snippet of this fateful introduction has been seen in the official trailers, but the clip has much more footage than we’ve seen before.

The scene apparently begins with Robotnik confronting Sonic in Green Hills, freshly back from his time on the unnamed mushroom world. When Sonic tries to attack him, however, to prevent whatever dastardly plot he’s up to this time, Knuckles steps in. “Sonic, meet Knuckles, my new BFFAE,” says Robotnik. “Bestest Friend Forever And Ever!” You can check out the full clip of Sonic meeting Knuckles in the upcoming movie for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

