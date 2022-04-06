Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Select Theaters Will Give Out Free IDW Comic

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases this weekend, select movie theaters will be offering an exclusive comic from IDW Publishing. At this time, details are slim regarding the promotion, but it should be a very exciting extra for those already planning to see the film on opening weekend! At this time, it’s unclear what the contents of the issue will be, but presumably it will be a reprint of some sort. Regardless, it looks like a fun freebie, and it could help convince some kids to check out more of IDW’s Sonic comics following the film’s release!

An image of the comic cover can be found in the Tweet from IDW embedded below.

Watch out…. #SonicTheHedgehog coming through!!



Make sure to ask for your @sonic_hedgehog Cinema Exclusive comic when you see #SonicMovie2 this weekend! Available at select theaters.

IDW has had the Sonic license since 2018. Over the last four years, the comics have brought in a number of characters and elements from the Sonic games, including favorites like Metal Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. The series has also introduced new characters that have gone on to appear in a Sonic video game. IDW’s Sonic comics have mostly been written by Ian Flynn, who has been associated with the character for several years. Flynn began writing Sonic stories under Archie Comics, and has also worked on the Sonic Boom animated series. Last but not least, Flynn has also written the script for the upcoming video game Sonic Frontiers.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 inching closer to release, it will be interesting to see how audiences react to the movie! Movies based on video games have often struggled to nail the source material, but the first Sonic the Hedgehog proved to be a welcome surprise. Paramount clearly has a lot of faith in the film, as the company has already confirmed a third Sonic movie, as well as a spin-off series centered on Knuckles. Hopefully the Sonic sequel leaves fans excited to see what will come next!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage right here.

