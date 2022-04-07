Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Post-credits scenes are far past being reserved for superhero sagas by now, but does the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie have one? The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie that blended live-action and CGI elements sure did, and through that, we got a tease of Tails being in the sequel with Sonic’s companion now playing a much more important role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. With Paramount already confirming previously plans for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it follows reason that the film heading to theaters this weekend would have one, too.

Spoiler Warning: Slight spoilers lie ahead for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

If you’ve subscribed to that line of thinking, you’d be correct in your assumption: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sure does have a post-credits scene. Like the first film, you’ll have to stick around a bit to see what comes after the credits highlighting the main cast and their characters. Those who saw the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie will recall that it treated Sonic fans to a more retro take on the film’s versions of Sonic characters complete with the redone theme song before showing off Tails in the post-credits scene.

However, if you’ve been keeping up with Sonic news both official and unofficial, you may have already heard about the second movie’s post-credits scene. That’s because it apparently started showing up online within the past few weeks following the movie’s staggered release in other countries prior to its U.S. debut. Those who’ve been wary of spoilers will hopefully have done well to dodge all of the early reveals ahead of their showing, but whether you’re one of those who have or you just want to see what’s in store for the future of the Sonic movie series, stick around after the credits in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Leaks aside, one positive result of the different release dates for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is that reactions and reviews for the film went up well ahead of its final release which means Sonic fans have already gotten to hear how it’s being received. Our own review of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 praised the inclusion of the new Sonic characters and their dynamics shared between them but pointed out that the same cohesiveness wasn’t always seen where the human characters were concerned. In addition to our review, you can see what some others are saying about the new movie here, too.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8th.