Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Is Now Available on Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the popular sequel to the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie adaptation, is now available to stream on the Paramount+ subscription service. While the movie had been expected by many to hit the streaming service this month, it was only announced in an official capacity that it would arrive today on Paramount+ yesterday.

It's worth noting that while the movie itself is available to stream on Paramount+, the various special features are not available via the platform. Anyone that wants to check out those will need to purchase the title digitally, available now, or on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray when the physical versions release on August 9th. The special features include a new, exclusive animated short called "Sonic Drone Home" featuring the main trio of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now available to stream on Paramount+. The movie sequel is also available to purchase on digital now with a full physical home media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9th. That includes a two-movie collection featuring both the original movie and the sequel. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

