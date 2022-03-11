New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Shows Sonic, Knuckles, and More Squaring Off

With just under a month to go before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 heads to theaters, we’re starting to see more and more promotions for the film including posters, clips, and more. Another of the former was shared this week with the reveal of a stylish poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that shows the two main teams of characters: Sonic the Hedgehog himself and his companions, Tails, squaring off against Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles. The film is scheduled to release on April 8th, so it won’t be long now before people are actually able to go see returns – and debut, in the case of Knuckles – of these characters.

The poster in question can be seen below courtesy of the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account that’s been sharing promotions and teasers for the new movie over the past couple of months in the buildup to its release. On the left, we’ve got Idris Elba’s Knuckles and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik teamed up. Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails is opposite Knuckles with Ben Schwartz’s Sonic facing off against Dr. Robotnik.

If you hadn’t put two and two together by now either through previous Sonic knowledge or from the clips that we’ve seen so far, Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles are indeed on the same team in the film, or at least that’s what we know so far. We may see Sonic and Knuckles befriending each other by the end or at least come to some sort of agreement so that they’re neutral with each other, but we of course won’t know how that plays out until the movie’s actually in theaters.

Whatever happens in this film, however, it’s probably a pretty safe bet that we won’t see the last of Knuckles and the others in this film. That would’ve been a safe assumption regardless, but it’s even safer now that we know Paramount is already working on a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Films aside, Knuckles will most definitely be starring in his new TV series that’s also been confirmed.

The synopsis for the next movie will help bring you up to speed on what’s happening in case that context and the posters weren’t enough:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film reads. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters on April 8th.