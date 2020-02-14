Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Special Features Clip Is All About Tails (Exclusive)

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to release digitally tomorrow, May 24th, as well as joining the streaming service Paramount+. The digital home entertainment release is set to have nearly an hour of bonus features, and ComicBook.com has been provided an exclusive clip of one of the special features all about bringing Tails, Sonic's longtime best friend, into the movie franchise.

"He idolizes Sonic so, so much," says Colleen O'Shaughnessey, the voice of Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and elsewhere, in the clip, "so to be able to go in there and help him out at all in any way is like, 'Wow, no way! Seriously, me? Are you kidding?'"

"There's such great material and emotion there because they really have a deep bond, and just right from the first minute meeting each other, you can just tell they're gonna be best friends," says Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler in the clip. "Hearing Colleen's performance come out of Tails, it just felt like a perfect fit. She's incredible. She knows the character inside and out, so just was able to come in on day one and just give us really great stuff."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to join the streaming service Paramount+ tomorrow, May 24th. Additionally, the sequel will be available to purchase digitally that same day with a full physical home media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9th. That includes a two-movie collection featuring both the original movie and the sequel. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

