Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Character Posters Revealed

The teases and previews for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie haven’t slowed down a bit with three more posters revealed this week. This time, the posters are once again divvied out between the three key animated characters in the film: Sonic himself, his buddy Tails, and the newcomer to the live-action movie series, Knuckles. The latter is of course a well-known staple within the Sonic fandom, but this movie will mark the first time we’ve seen him in the films with Idris Elba lending his voice to the character.

The three posters in question can be found below and begin with Sonic. Amid some stylish shots of each of the characters, the posters have found ways to work puns into the mix, too, that relate to both the characters themselves and the fact that this is the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog.

His enemies are roadquill. #SonicMovie2 speeds into theatres April 8. pic.twitter.com/hTz09Nfw3B — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 22, 2022

2 Tails 2 Furious. It’s all about the family in #SonicMovie2 – flying into theatres April 8. pic.twitter.com/zXcivFFyl1 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 22, 2022

With how much has been shown off from the film in terms of posters, TV spots, and more, you’d think the release was just around the corner, but we’ve still got until April 8th to wait for the film. For those looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, however, that just means there will likely be plenty more reveals like this between now and then.

A synopsis for the film below has been one of the best primers for the new movie for anyone who hasn’t rewatched the first lately or hasn’t seen it at all.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film reads. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

In addition to this next movie, Paramount announced recently that it’s working on even more Sonic projects. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already in the works before the second movie has even released, and there’s also a live-action series starring Knuckles that’s being worked on. Release timeframes for those projects have not yet been announced.