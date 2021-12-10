Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer Brings Back Jim Carrey’s Robotnik and Fans Love It

The first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiered at The Game Awards tonight and with it brought back not only Ben Schwartz’ titular hero and his sidekick Tails, but also our first look at the return of Jim Carrey as villain Dr. Robotnik. Carrey’s portrayal of the iconic video game villain was a high mark for the original movie and fans made it clear how eager they are to see him in the sequel as he’s now sporting a look that’s very close to his digital counterpart in the original series. You can find the reactions to the return of Carrey’s Eggman below!

Carrey even made a special appearance at The Game Awards in a prerecorded video, delivering an insane little message ahead of the trailer’s debut. In addition to his appearance that is much closer to the video game version of Robotnik, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer also offered a first look at Knuckles the Echnida and confirmed that the iconic Chaos Emerald will play a big part in the sequel. Idris Elba will voice Knuckles in the movie and will work alongside Carrey’s Robotnik, at least until the sequel where he’ll be a good guy, we assume. Before the trailer played Ben Schwartz introduced it, tellign the audience: “Thank you for continuing to support the blue blur.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022.

Incomparable

https://twitter.com/foxarocious/status/1469122743987810304

IT IS

Is that Jim Carrey?! https://t.co/MQNTAJ8bIl — Tracee Ellis Ross, Jr. (@DarlingVonna) December 10, 2021

absolutely PERFECT!!

#SonicMovie2 Looks absolutely PERFECT!! The chaos emerald, Eggman's new game accurate look, Tails and his original voice actress! Plus the dynamic between Donut Lord and Sonic is back!! KNUCKLES!! This is gonna be fun!! I can't wait!! @sonic_hedgehog @rejectedjokes @JimCarrey -N8 https://t.co/yo6KppEj4I — N∆TE Spooky Edition™🎃🍂 (@SpiNATEsaurus) December 10, 2021

Great AF

https://twitter.com/treesaulti/status/1469122251505209349?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stan account

https://twitter.com/JackLedger18/status/1469122220232433665

He’s having fun!

https://twitter.com/GunnerDobbins/status/1469122209608355846

Still perfect casting

alright y'know what I'm on board, the first one was at its best when it stopped being so ashamed of what it was and embraced goofy cartoon bullshit, give me more of that



also jim carrey robotnik is still perfect casting https://t.co/VJHUx3sTjG — Mike Loves Rabbit (@MikeLovesRabbit) December 10, 2021

Madcap Jim

I actually enjoyed the first SONIC movie. And a little bit more of a classic madcap Jim Carrey goes an awfully long way. https://t.co/4qbYiVeXwB — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧'𝙨 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 🎥🎞🎬 (@CraigKoban) December 10, 2021

Best villain ever

https://twitter.com/hotnerdclub/status/1469122838099550213

Weirdest choices