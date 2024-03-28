Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Wrap Photo Teases Shadow the Hedgehog

The latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie is one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Thursday, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler took to social media to confirm that the film has officially wrapped production. In the process, Fowler showcased a giant production slate used on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, showing sketches of some of the film's characters. This includes a sketch of Shadow the Hedgehog, the beloved hero who fans have been eager to see in the threequel.

While we have yet to get a full official glimpse of Shadow following the post-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding his involvement in the film. In particular, rumors have suggested that Star Wars veteran Hayden Christensen has been tapped to voice Shadow.

What Is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 About?

Plot details surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are currently unknown, other than that the film is expected to fully introduce the fan-favorite antihero Shadow the Hedgehog. Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Tika Sumpter will all return, as well as James Marsden, Lee Majdoub, Tom Butler, and Jim Carrey as Robotnik. Krysten Ritter and Alya Browne have joined the cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire," Schwartz previously told ComicBook.com about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. "I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz explained. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

Is Sonic the Hedgehog Getting a Spinoff?

Next month will bring the debut of Knuckles, a new Paramount+ original series set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Knuckles follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The cast of Knuckles also includes Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Ben Schwartz reprises his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, with Colleen O'Shaughnessey also returning as Tails and Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie.

Are you excited that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has wrapped production? What do you think of the film's latest Shadow the Hedgehog tease? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released exclusively in theaters on December 20th.