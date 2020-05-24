Don Cheadle Keeps Mistaking Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz for Ben Stiller

Don Cheadle has been having a hard time telling Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz and Ben Stiller apart. Twitter noticed the jokes today and had a field day joking about the Sonic star as Cheadle tried his best to keep up the bit for as long as possible. The Avengers: Endgame star is clearly having a good time, and now the fans are too. Schwartz has been an amazing sport and acknowledges that this is just a part of their friendship now. Later in the thread, fans got a huge surprise as Stiller actually stepped in to get a joke off. Sometimes, even in strange times, Twitter can actually be good and this small exchange is proof positive of that concept.

Schwartz actually hasn’t had much to complain about this year as Sonic was an absolute hit for Paramount. Earlier this year he talked to CinemaBlend about what the biggest factor in the movie’s success was.

“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,” Schwartz revealed. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”

i hope you mentioned the amazing job you did directing escape at dannemora. it was superb! https://t.co/ZwZzDFl77n — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020

He added, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes Sonic the Hedgehog:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

What two actors do you always get mixed up? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below: