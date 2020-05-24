Don Cheadle Keeps Mistaking Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz for Ben Stiller
Don Cheadle has been having a hard time telling Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz and Ben Stiller apart. Twitter noticed the jokes today and had a field day joking about the Sonic star as Cheadle tried his best to keep up the bit for as long as possible. The Avengers: Endgame star is clearly having a good time, and now the fans are too. Schwartz has been an amazing sport and acknowledges that this is just a part of their friendship now. Later in the thread, fans got a huge surprise as Stiller actually stepped in to get a joke off. Sometimes, even in strange times, Twitter can actually be good and this small exchange is proof positive of that concept.
Schwartz actually hasn’t had much to complain about this year as Sonic was an absolute hit for Paramount. Earlier this year he talked to CinemaBlend about what the biggest factor in the movie’s success was.
“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,” Schwartz revealed. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”
i hope you mentioned the amazing job you did directing escape at dannemora. it was superb! https://t.co/ZwZzDFl77n— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020
He added, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”
Here's how Paramount Pictures describes Sonic the Hedgehog:
"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."
What two actors do you always get mixed up? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below:
You know that's not right!
MY NAME IS BEN SCHWARTZ. NOT STILLER. YOU KNOW THIS. WE TALK ALL THE TIME.— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 23, 2020
"MODEL FROM THE ZOO" lol
man. sorry. i keep making this mistake. so ... you're NOT the museum guy OR the dude who played that model from the zoo, is what you're telling me ...? https://t.co/laZN9c3gBY— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020
We are like good friends?
No. That’s @RedHourBen. He’s a genius and wonderful, kind humanitarian. I’m happy you know about his filmography. But seriously don. We are like good friends. We did a show together. Ben schwartz. SCHWARTZ. You really don’t remember me?— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 23, 2020
Out of nowhere
You guys were so funny on Parks and Rec together.— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 23, 2020
Not helpful!
We are getting farther away from solving any of this.— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 23, 2020
Is this a bit???
I am not sure if this is a joke or if it's sincere, and I don't want to know because I'm dying. 😂— Sara! (@squinchilla) May 23, 2020
Too many Bens
please, don't take it personally. you have no idea how many bens i've worked with in my long and illustrious career. you can't possibly expect me to remember every one. but i'm gonna look you up now, kid. what was the show we did? https://t.co/lY1o19lAO9— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020
Great question
Have you ever worked with Ben Stiller?— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 23, 2020
"WHO is that?"
who's that? https://t.co/WQoBjJuuPo— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020
There we go
thanks, hampton. @rejectedjokes you look so different here! https://t.co/c052KfFW72— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 23, 2020
Proof!
That’s me. pic.twitter.com/VhpkFnmdQb— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 23, 2020
Seriously
I am a bad person for thoroughly enjoying this back and forth? Is this scripted? I don’t care. I am laughing... and I needed some laughter. 🙏— Anne (@searose2012) May 23, 2020
Obligatory reference
May 23, 2020
