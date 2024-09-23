Sonic Central Event Will Reveal Plans "Through 2025"

Sonic the Hedgehog has been enjoying quite the renaissance over the last few years, in large part due to the live-action movies. The success of those films has resulted in a lot more interest in Sega's blue blur, resulting in new cartoons, merchandise, and a whole lot more. Fans will learn more about Sega's future plans for the character in a new Sonic Central stream, which will take place on Tuesday, September 24th. The event will begin at 9 a.m. PT, and will offer "a sneak peek of some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening through 2025."

A graphic revealing the event can be found below. Those interested in watching the event live can do so on Twitch at the link right here, or on Youtube right here.

(Photo: Sega)

Hopefully the showcase will have a lot for Sonic fans to enjoy! It's a safe bet that we'll see Sonic x Shadow Generations in some capacity. The game is set to be released on October 25th, and there have been rumors about a fourth playable character; tomorrow's showcase would seem like a great place to announce that! We could also learn more about the game's animated tie-in, Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings. As of this writing, the three-part special does not have a release date.

It's also possible we could get some kind of news connected to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Paramount and Sega are clearly ramping up the marketing for the movie, and there are still a lot of things we don't know about it. December 20th is still a few months away, so there's a lot of time for us to get more details, but tomorrow's showcase might be a good place for some new information, or maybe even a clip from the film.

Those are just some possibilities we could see, but at this point, it's pretty much anyone's guess! Unfortunately, Sega has offered no information about how long the stream will last, so there's really no telling how meaty this one will be. Thankfully, with the show less than 24 hours out, we don't have to wait much longer to find out!

