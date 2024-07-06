Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings Trailer, Poster Released

Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings is a new animated special coming later this year, and fans have gotten the first trailer and poster for what to expect during Anime Expo 2024! Sonic x Shadow Generations will be serving up a special remaster of the Sonic Generations video game while adding a dash of Shadow in his own new story for the new title. But to hype up what Shadow is bringing to the table in this new take on a classic adventure, SEGA is going all out with a new animated special featuring a few episodes for Shadow’s story in full.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings is the name of this new animated special, and during a special panel at Anime Expo 2024 featuring Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, and Shadow the Hedgehog voice actor Kirk Thornton and new addition for the animated special, Stephanie Sheh, fans got the first look at what to expect from the special entry with an exclusive trailer and poster shared during the event itself. You can check them out below:

What Is Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings?

As announced during the special Anime Expo 2024 panel, Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings will be releasing some time this Fall and will feature three episodes in total. Length for each respective episode has not been announced as of the time of this publication, but it will likely release around the same window as Sonic x Shadow Generations itself.

Sonic x Shadow Generations will be releasing some this Fall on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC but a release date has not been announced just yet. As for what to expect from the newest entry in the long running Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (which is going to be updated on a very popular title from the past few years), it’s teased as such:

“Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.”