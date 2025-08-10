Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Announcement Is Not What Fans Have Been Hoping For

Over the last few years, Sega and The LEGO Group seem to have built up a pretty good working relationship. LEGO has released a lot of sets based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and we’ve even seen LEGO content make it into games like Sonic Superstars. The whole thing has been pretty cool for Sonic fans, and the two companies are taking their partnership a little further, with a new collaboration taking place in Sonic Speed Simulator. Unfortunately, Sonic Speed Simulator is exclusively accessible through Roblox, and that’s frustrating for fans that just want a legitimate LEGO Sonic video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Roblox event kicked off earlier this month, Sega released a new trailer on its social media channels this weekend, and the comments are filled with people begging for an actual game. Many fans have also expressed surprise that LEGO signed off on a collaboration with Roblox in the first place. It’s impossible to say how this whole thing came together, but the collaboration is live right now, and will last through August 31st. The trailer for the collaboration can be found below.

Play video

Hopefully Sega and LEGO will see that there’s a clear demand for a more significant video game collaboration than the ones we’ve seen thus far. A full game would be ideal, but there are other ways the two companies could make fans happy. Some have even suggested that LEGO content should be added to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which we already know will have collaborations with other brands. For example, we know that characters and tracks based on Minecraft and SpongeBob SquarePants will appear in the game. LEGO content would seem like a natural fit given everything that we’ve seen thus far, but nothing has been announced just yet.

For now, Sonic fans will just have to settle for the options available. Sonic Speed Simulator was released in Roblox back in 2022, and it has built up a passionate group of fans over the last few years. For that reason, reception to the addition of LEGO content hasn’t been wholly negative. It’s just that fans want something more significant, and they can hardly be blamed. To be fair, this is similar to the reception we see when characters like Tangle and Whisper are announced for the Sonic mobile games. It’s not that it’s bad per se, it’s just that fans would prefer to see that kind of content make it to console games instead.

It’s possible we could get some big Sonic the Hedgehog announcements in 2026. Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the blue blur, and we know for a fact that Sega has some kind of plans in mind to celebrate. It’s likely we’ll see some kind of announcements, and it’s not unthinkable that Sega could find more ways to work with The LEGO Group as a result.

Are you hoping to see an actual LEGO Sonic video game? Have you ever played Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!