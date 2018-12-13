Gaming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Film Writer Addresses Negative Feedback

This week has not been an ideal one for the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action […]

This week has not been an ideal one for the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film.

When the first motion poster for the Paramount movie came out earlier this week, it was met with heavy backlash, mainly due to the hero’s more “realistic” design. Then a second poster debuted yesterday and got its own share of negativity, mainly thanks to Sonic’s strange-looking legs and shoes.

With that, one of the film’s writers has taken it upon himself to defend the project, though not everyone is thrilled with his blunt response.

Patrick Casey, who’s scripting the film alongside Josh Miller and Oren Uziel, simply said on Twitter, “Everybody relax.” However, that only seemed to rile up a few of Sonic’s fans even more.

There were a few supporters out there, saying that they’d give the movie a chance. Others, like the ones below, weren’t so kind.

There hasn’t been a trailer for the film just yet, so some fans might be overreacting a bit much when it comes to how Sonic looks. But then again, there is mild cause for concern. I mean, those legs

Maybe we’ll feel better once we see Jim Carrey dressed up as Dr. Robotnik…

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Soup for the scoop!)

