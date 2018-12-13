‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Film Writer Addresses Negative Feedback

This week has not been an ideal one for the studio behind the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film.

When the first motion poster for the Paramount movie came out earlier this week, it was met with heavy backlash, mainly due to the hero’s more “realistic” design. Then a second poster debuted yesterday and got its own share of negativity, mainly thanks to Sonic’s strange-looking legs and shoes.

With that, one of the film’s writers has taken it upon himself to defend the project, though not everyone is thrilled with his blunt response.

Patrick Casey, who’s scripting the film alongside Josh Miller and Oren Uziel, simply said on Twitter, “Everybody relax.” However, that only seemed to rile up a few of Sonic’s fans even more.

There were a few supporters out there, saying that they’d give the movie a chance. Others, like the ones below, weren’t so kind.

This movie is going to provide us with memes for the next 10 years. Its going to be legendary! I knew the movie wasn’t going to be for fans but I never imagined it would be so memeable. — Overbound Games (@Overbound) December 12, 2018

If the design is a joke, then everybody will relax. — SuperWiiBros08 (@PAMVLLO) December 12, 2018

We’re all disappointed with the Sonic model. It looks hideous and it’s an abomination. I’m sorry, but this is going to hurt ticket sales. — DarkBorn Daddy (@ChaseClayborn) December 12, 2018

No — wongalov (@wongalov) December 11, 2018

I’m relaxed. I’m also drained, confused, and disappointed. — Ganondork (@Ganondork123) December 12, 2018

I think the world relax doesn’t work now that fans have seen that sonic hasn’t skipped leg day

Or how thick he looks on the promo poster pic.twitter.com/Yf4x5hbqaX — Saltinize (@Cappucap1) December 12, 2018

I’m trying to stay calm, but when you give us a questionable silhouette of Sonic, along with a poster of his legs with what seems like a phone between them, resting on what may be his shaft… HOW CAN WE NOT PANIC!!! pic.twitter.com/M3PTlcTPhf — Chris Postin (@Infernothefox) December 12, 2018

Let the record show that I’m absolutely aware you’re simply the writer and I don’t condone the hate whatsoever, but the last thing I think you should do is fan the flames. We care about you, Casey. 😅 — Victor McKnight ♪ (@Xacxon) December 11, 2018

There hasn’t been a trailer for the film just yet, so some fans might be overreacting a bit much when it comes to how Sonic looks. But then again, there is mild cause for concern. I mean, those legs…

Maybe we’ll feel better once we see Jim Carrey dressed up as Dr. Robotnik…

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.

