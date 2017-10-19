‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Speeds Into Your Funko Pop Collection

Funko released some Sonic the Hedgehog Pop figures several years ago and they went on to become collector’s items. Well, they took another crack at the franchise, and these new Sonic figures are a prime example of how far Funko has come in terms of design.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lineup of new Sonic the Hedgehog Pop figures includes two different versions of Sonic – one holding a gold ring and the other holding an emerald. The series also includes Shadow and the villainous Dr. Eggman. There’s even a Sonic the Hedgehog keychain in the mix. You can pre-order the entire lineup of standard figures right here with a ship date expected in December/January.

As far as exclusives are concerned, a Super Sonic figure will be available at GameStop, Shadow with Chao will be at Hot Topic, and a glow-in-the-dark version of Sonic with gold rings will be available at Toys “R” Us. These figures should arrive at their respective retailers starting in December. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the figures.