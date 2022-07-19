Sonic the Hedgehog: IDW Announces Tails 30th Anniversary Special, Return of Mecha Knuckles in Scrapnik Island (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is about to begin, and IDW Publishing is sharing its big plans for Sonic the Hedgehog through the second half of 2022. That includes getting into the Halloween spirit with the new Scrapnik Island miniseries, featuring the return of Sonic Advance villain Mecha Knuckles, and celebrating Miles "Tails" Prower's 30th birthday in a similar fashion to Sonic's own 30th-anniversary celebration. IDW Publishing already celebrated the 50th issue of its ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog series earlier this year, but the publisher seems to have plenty more excitement in store for Sonic the Hedgehog fans over the course of the next several months.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island is a four-issue miniseries by writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, and colorist by Nathalie Fourdraine. Set for release in October, right on time for the spooky season, Scrapnik Island sees Sonic and Tails battling new foes and crossing paths with some old enemies, including Mecha Knuckles, as they fight to survive on a robot island designed to be their nightmare.

(Photo: Sonic The Hedgehog – Scrapnik Island #1 – Cover A by Nathalie Fourdraine, courtesy IDW Publishing)

"When coming up with Scrapnik Island, I took a lot of influence from horror movies and comics," says Barnes in a press release provided to ComicBook.com. "My goal was to tell a really creepy and atmospheric story with a vibe that Sonic fans aren't normally used to. There are some surprises in this one that I don't think readers are going to see coming!"

"I jumped at the chance to work on Sonic again, but I didn't expect to be having this much fun!" Lawrence says. "I have a deep love of creepy stories, of dark corners and creaky floorboards, and Scrapnik Island has really given me the opportunity to scratch that itch. It's fun, fresh, exciting—basically everything I really enjoy in a Sonic story (and I think everyone else will, too!) I'm back with my blue buddy; I couldn't be happier!"

(Photo: Sonic The Hedgehog – Scrapnik Island #2 – Cover A by Nathalie Fourdraine, courtesy IDW Publishing)

"Scrapnik Island puts our heroic hedgehog in the perfect spooky seasonal mood for the fall," adds editor David Mariotte. "We're festively frightened for what's in store from Daniel, Jack, and Nathalie as foes Sonic thought were long junked return in a haunting tale that brings past and present together!"

Sonic The Hedgehog: Tails' 30th Anniversary Special will arrive in November 2022. The celebration includes a new 30-page story by fan-favorite Sonic the Hedgehog writer Ian Flynn, featuring art by Aaron Hammerstrom and colors by Reggie Graham inspired by the classic Sonic the Hedgehog video games (Tails having debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 1992).

"I had a blast with last year's Sonic 30th Anniversary story, which was a celebration of the Classic Sonic cast. This time around I wanted to do something a little more restrained and focused so we could properly celebrate Tails, his courage, and his intellect. That said, you know I couldn't pass up an opportunity to mine the Sonic series history for the villains!" says Flynn.

(Photo: Sonic The Hedgehog – Tails 30th Anniversary Special – promo artwork by Tracy Yardley, courtesy IDW Publishing)

"Tails was my favorite character growing up and he's still incredibly important to me, so I'm glad to be able to help put him back in the spotlight for a bit. It's so exciting to bring back these weird, obscure characters along with him, too! I think they're gonna be a lot of fun!" adds Hammerstrom.

"While Tails has spent 30 years being the best buddy a hedgehog could ask for, this special's all about celebrating Tails," says Mariotte. "Some of his oldest foes—including Witchcart and her minions—are back, and it'll be up to Tails to step up as the hero once again in this sure-to-be-classic adventure!"

Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #1 will ship in October with three cover variants: Cover A by Fourdraine, Cover B by Min Ho Kim, and a retailer incentive cover by Diana Skelley. Sonic The Hedgehog: Tails' 30th Anniversary Special ships into stores in November 2022 with three cover variants: Cover A by series Hammerstrom, Cover B by Thomas Rothlisberger, and a retailer incentive edition by series regular Tracy Yardley.

Correction: When published, this story erroneously said that Scrapnik Island would star Sonic and Knuckles when it should have been Sonic and Tails. The correction has been made.