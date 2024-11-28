Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Clip Has Fans Freaking Out Over Mystery Character

Paramount’s promotion for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in full swing, and new TV spots have been released. These spots include footage that did not appear in the first two trailers, and that alone is pretty exciting. However, eagle eyed viewers have discovered something peculiar in one of these commercials, and it has Sonic fans across the internet talking. In one TV spot, a mysterious pink-haired woman can be seen in an electronic advertisement in Tokyo. While this character doesn’t have a name just yet, she’s been a source of speculation among Sonic fans for nearly three years now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It all started in March 2022, when Sega kicked off the TailsTube video series on YouTube. During the inaugural episode, Tails offered an explanation about how the world of the games works, finally putting to rest a long topic of debate among the fan community. Tails explained in the video how humans coexist with Sonic and friends on this version of Earth, at which point an image of a group of generic humans is shown. However, one pink-haired woman stood out from the rest. Her design struck a chord with the fandom, inspiring a metric ton of fan art, and speculation that she might actually appear in a game like Sonic Frontiers.

An image from the new TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was shared on Bluesky by Sonic Stadium, along with a comparison image from the original TailsTube short. That can be found in the post embedded below.

It should be noted that this character has not appeared in an official piece of Sonic media since that original TailsTube short. However, she has now reappeared in the unlikeliest of places. Naturally, fans are wondering what the heck is going on. One theory is that the character is a relative of Maria Robotnik, possibly a niece. Sonic x Shadow Generations recently revealed that Maria has a sister. Since 50 years pass between the time Shadow is put in suspended animation and the time he’s brought back, this pink-haired character might be too young to be Maria’s sister. However, a niece would seem possible.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Popcorn Bucket and Theater Bonuses Revealed

All of that said, it’s possible this is just an Easter egg that the filmmakers snuck into Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as a wink to the fans. That’s the least exciting explanation, but it would fit with things we’ve seen in the past. After all, the first Sonic movie featured the infamous “Sanic” drawing, so another fan obsession doesn’t seem out of the question. With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set to arrive in theaters on December 20th, we could have some answers sooner rather than later!

Do you think this is just an Easter egg from the filmmakers of Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Or do you think this is an important character we haven’t met just yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!