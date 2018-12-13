First Look at ‘Sonic’ Production Poster Reportedly Revealed

We had our first look at the new live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie earlier this week with a mysterious poster that showed off a beefier silhouette, but not much more. Fans didn’t really take too well to the live-action take on the beloved character, including the producer of the classic Sega games. Now a new poster is making its rounds on the Internet showing off a more relaxed Sonic alongside Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt.

You can check that out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumour: Check out this internal poster of the #SonicMovie that was allegedly made roughly a year ago. A sheet detailing possible candidates for the roles of Sonic and Officer Tom, assumedly prior to the signing of Marsden and Schwartz, was also seen here. Developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/boR7BjQ5Lt — 🎄 Tails’ Channel 🎄 (@TailsChannel) December 13, 2018

The same poster has been posted by Twitter user Wario64, who is known for breaking accurate news. Keep in mind, this poster — from the looks of the casting choice featured — is incredibly outdated if legit. The previous looks we have seen feature a much taller Sonic, though this does appear to be from a year ago. Whether it is a legitimate prototype or a fan creation remains to be seen, though Paramount has not commented on the latest poster.

Just like with previous looks, fans had a lot to say:

This looks like they tried to mix all Sonic’s into one. Hyper realistic (Hollywood), Classic (chubby, cute), Modern (green eyes), and even Boom (blue arms arms, textured spines). :/ — 👿miss😼kitties👿 (@choko_kitties) December 13, 2018

LMAO if that’s the final sonic design. The sonic fanbase owes this boi an apology — ToonexMedia (@ToonexPersonnel) December 13, 2018

THEY WERE GONNA CAST TOM HOLLAND AS SONIC???? AS IF I WASNT BLESSED FROM HIM PLAYING SPIDER MAN — JingleSpheres07 (@BlueSpheres07) December 13, 2018

I don’t hate it.

But after so many years of the mono-eye, this kinda looks like he’s just frowning super hard, but at the same time it doesn’t???

It’s weird, but I don’t hate it.

It almost feels like the bad posters were intentional to soften this design’s full reveal. — Jarryd – Sally Amaki best Seiyuu🐨🦋🤣 (@JMotion0) December 13, 2018

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.