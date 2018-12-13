Gaming

First Look at ‘Sonic’ Production Poster Reportedly Revealed

We had our first look at the new live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie earlier this week with a mysterious poster that showed off a beefier silhouette, but not much more. Fans didn’t really take too well to the live-action take on the beloved character, including the producer of the classic Sega games. Now a new poster is making its rounds on the Internet showing off a more relaxed Sonic alongside Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt.

The same poster has been posted by Twitter user Wario64, who is known for breaking accurate news. Keep in mind, this poster — from the looks of the casting choice featured — is incredibly outdated if legit. The previous looks we have seen feature a much taller Sonic, though this does appear to be from a year ago. Whether it is a legitimate prototype or a fan creation remains to be seen, though Paramount has not commented on the latest poster.

Just like with previous looks, fans had a lot to say:

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.

