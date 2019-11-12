Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Ben Schwartz Comments on New Movie Trailer

Actor Ben Schwartz will lend his voice talents to the role of Sonic the Hedgehog when Paramount’s new movie releases early next year, and now that the newest trailer for the film is out, he’s got his own comments to share with fans as well. Schwartz – along with many other people who were excited to see Sonic’s updated look – shared the new trailer on Tuesday while adding that he was excited to voice the “beautiful blue blur.”

The actor shared the tweet below on Tuesday alongside the new trailer which was revealed earlier. That same trailer that’s seen above shows many of the same moments that we saw from the first official trailer for the movie but with an updated look for Sonic, and it’s already attracted some positive responses from people online who are pleased with the changes.

Schwartz didn’t address the redesign in his update but rather focused on the movie as a whole by saying it involved “a lot of incredibly talented people who care about this franchise very much.”

Here it is! The new @SonicMovie trailer!!! I continue to be beyond excited and honored to voice this beautiful blue blur! A lot of incredibly talented people who care about this franchise very much have made such a fun movie coming at ya February 14th! #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/CRizhboyvB — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 12, 2019

Whatever their thoughts were on the original design versus the newer one we’ve seen in this trailer, people seemed to largely be in favor of Schwartz’s portrayal of Sonic from the start. The same seems to be true now that this new trailer is out since people can focus more on other parts of the movie instead of just what Sonic looks like.

Joining Schwartz’s comments and this new trailer is a poster to show off his character alongside Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. You won’t find Schwartz’s name on the poster though, but rest assured that you’ll be hearing him much more when the movie releases.

Sonic the Hedgehog releases in theaters on February 14, 2020.