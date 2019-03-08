‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie: Another Look At Sonic Leaks

Earlier this week, the first-look at Sonic in the upcoming live-action animated movie from Paramount Pictures, Sonic the Hedgehog, leaked. And to say the Internet was taken aback by the images, would be an understatement.

That said, yet another look at the character in the upcoming movie has leaked, this time courtesy of Tail’s Channel over on Twitter, a page dedicated to Sonic news:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking: Here’s another look at the movie Sonic render from a promotional document. We can confirm it was verified by a Paramount employee. The source of the image and document is currently unknown. #SonicMovie #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/RUU4DMYcpz — Tails’ Channel – #SonicMovie News & Updates (@TailsChannel) March 6, 2019

As you can see, the Twitter page cites an inside source at Paramount who confirmed the image is indeed real, though where it came from, is unclear.

Normally, I’d say take this type of leak with a big ol’ grain of salt, but considering it matches up with the recently leaked full-body render of the character, I’d say you’re probably safe reserving a grain of salt on the smaller side.

Of course, just like with previous images, Sonic fans are feeling pretty despondent over this new leak:

Why is being a Sonic fan so hard? — StarStorm🌟 (@StarStorm_west) March 6, 2019

Why.. WHY does it just keep getting worse. pic.twitter.com/kjlEoJwOtW — SophhieChan (@SophhieChan) March 6, 2019

It looks like a screenshot from a early 2000s McDonald’s commercial. — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) March 6, 2019

Of course, there are some Sonic fans who don’t mind the new design, and even a few who like it, but the response largely has been negative to everything shown off of this movie so far, with many citing that such a radical change wasn’t needed.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release in theaters on November 8, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!